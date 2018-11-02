KyCIR Eligible for $30,800 Matching Gift Opportunity from NewsMatch

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) is excited to announce that it will be participating in NewsMatch’s national matching-gift campaign. November 1-December 31, all donations made to KyCIR will be matched, dollar-for-dollar by NewsMatch up to $30,800 (only the first $1,000 will be matched for gifts larger than $1,000). New monthly sustaining memberships will be matched at a full-year value to encourage membership.

Currently in its third year, NewsMatch is a national matching-gift campaign to grow fundraising capacity in nonprofit newsrooms and promote giving to journalism among U.S. donors. NewsMatch is driven by the Institute for Nonprofit News and the News Revenue Hub, two organizations helping build more sustainable models for journalism in America. It is supported by Democracy Fund, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation and the Facebook Journalism Project, along with supporting partners across the U.S. The Miami Foundation is the fiscal sponsor. Thanks to an extra matching opportunity from the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, KyCIR is eligible for an additional $5,800 in matching funds over the standard $25,000.

More than 150 newsrooms across the country will be participating in NewsMatch this year, and this is the second year that KyCIR has been invited to participate.

“KyCIR exists and thrives because of the support of our members,” said KyCIR Managing Editor Kate Howard. “We’re thrilled to be a part of NewsMatch because it makes your dollars go even further to support strong local journalism.”

To support KyCIR and make a contribution that will matched, fans of investigative reporting can go to kycir.org/newsmatch or call (502) 814-6565.