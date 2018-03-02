Lissie, J Roddy Walston and the Business, and Bettye Lavette to Headline 2018 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Season

91.9 WFPK and the Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation are proud to announce the 17th season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. Louisville’s favorite concert series returns on Wednesday, April 25 with Lissie (9 p.m.), The Weeks (7:30 p.m.) and Phourist and the Photons (6 p.m.).

April’s event will also feature The SkyStar Ferris Wheel, providing rides on the Big Four Lawn from March 29-May 7.

The free concerts take place on the last Wednesday of every month, April through September, on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Big Four Lawn is located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The shows open at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

“From Midwest songwriters to alt rock frontwomen to a legendary soul singer, we’re shining the spotlight on some strong, talented women this season,” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen. “We’ll also rock out to long-time faves and introduce you to some up-and-comers you won’t soon forget.”

First half of 2018 Season:

April 25: Lissie (9 p.m.), The Weeks (7:30 p.m.), Phourist and the Photons (6 p.m.)

May 30: J Roddy Walston and the Business (9 p.m.), Sunflower Bean (7:30 p.m.), Parker Millsap (6 p.m.)

June 27: Bettye Lavette (9 p.m.), Dr. Dundiff and Otis Junior (7:30 p.m.), TBA

**Artists for July 25, August 29 and September 26 will be announced soon.**

New this year is a kids activity area led by Jecorey Arthur, 90.5 WUOL’s Music Education Manager. The 90.5 WUOL Classical Corner will offer activities where children can play, explore, and learn the world of classical music.

Classical Corner is free and all ages when you sign up at our information booth or have a Cultural Pass, but parents must accompany any children under age 7. Activities begin when the lawn opens at 5 p.m.

Visit Do502.com for the latest details.

Parking Information & Free Trolley Service

Waterfront parking information is available here. The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service between Witherspoon and the event site from 6-10 p.m. Parkside Bikes will have expanded bike parking on-site.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and the Waterfront Development Corporation. The event is made possible by the generous support of Goose Island Brewing Company, Republic Bank, and Passport Health Plan.

Special thanks to Friends of the Waterfront.

About WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®

The Waterfront Development Corporation (WDC) and WFPK first partnered in 2002 to produce an innovative concert series that showcased local and emerging national recording artists as heard on radio station 91.9 WFPK. Each free concert attracts large audiences to mingle, dance and enjoy the river in a family-friendly park atmosphere with a cash bar and upscale festival fare.

The event has become a thriving city institution, drawing thousands to Waterfront Park and helping Louisville secure an international award as a top city for festivals. In addition, the Southeast Tourism Society has named WFPK Waterfront Wednesday as one of their Top 20 Events. Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Iron and Wine, The Mavericks, The Avett Brothers and many others. View the complete lineups from previous years here.

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.