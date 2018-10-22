Louisville Public Media Hires Ashlee Clark Thompson as Culture Editor

Louisville Public Media has hired Ashlee Clark Thompson as Culture Editor.

In this newly created position, Clark Thompson will oversee Do502, LPM’s calendar service, as well as connect the cultural content across LPM’s outlets of 89.9 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL, and 91.9 WFPK.

A Louisville native, Clark Thompson was most recently a senior associate editor at CNET, a consumer technology review website. She reviewed ovens and smart cooking products, along with covering news in the appliance industry. Previously Clark Thompson has worked as a bureau reporter at the Lexington Herald-Leader and created the blog Ashlee Eats, which focused on casual dining in Louisville and led to the publication of her book, “Louisville Diners.” She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and currently pursuing her master of fine arts degree at Spalding University.

Clark Thompson is also familiar to people in the LPM community as one of the hosts of The Moth StorySlam, a monthly storytelling competition at Headliners Music Hall and presented by WFPL. The radio hour version of The Moth airs on WFPL on Saturdays at 3:00 pm.

“Ashlee is passionate about Louisville, and connecting the people who live here with their community,” said WFPL Director of News and Programming Erica Peterson. “She understands Louisville’s art scene and the community’s enthusiasm for it, and we know that Do502 and Louisville Public Media will benefit from her experience.”

Clark Thompson will begin at LPM on November 2.