Louisville Public Media Hires Ellen Oost as Director of Development

Louisville Public Media has hired Ellen Oost as its Director of Development. Oost will oversee the organization’s strategic fundraising through memberships, major gifts and foundation grants.

“As a lifelong Louisvillian, it’s easy to recognize the importance of Louisville Public Media to our local culture,” said Oost. “Their outstanding programming helps to shape quality of life in our community, and I’m excited to join the talented team who makes that all possible. I look forward to doing my part to garner support for the organization as it continues to innovate and grow.”

Oost is a professional fundraiser who has spent the past six years in a variety of roles at 21st Century Parks, the nonprofit responsible for the creation and operations of The Parklands of Floyds Fork, a nearly 4,000 acre, donor-supported public park in eastern and southeastern Jefferson County. As Director of Development there, she spent the past three years launching their annual fund’s major gifts and membership campaigns and managing fundraising events, as well as securing corporate sponsorships, grants and foundational support.

“Ellen knows our community and she knows Louisville Public Media,” said LPM Interim President Stephen George. “She brings deep knowledge, understanding and creative vision to this role, and I’m excited to welcome her to our team.”

Prior to joining 21st Century Parks, she spent three years in account services at Louisville-based advertising agency Doe-Anderson. Her background also includes marketing roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev, PriceWeber, and direct mail marketing at Traffic Builders, Inc. She is a graduate of Marietta College where she studied advertising, public relations and marketing, and played varsity volleyball.

Oost will begin at LPM on June 1.