Louisville Public Media Hires Jean West as Host of ‘All Things Considered’

Louisville Public Media has hired Jean West to host weekday afternoons on 89.3 WFPL. The veteran Louisville news anchor will be the local host of the NPR flagship “All Things Considered,” the most listened-to afternoon drive-time news radio program in the country.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be part of the Louisville Public Media Family. NPR and their member stations just reported their highest broadcast ratings of all time, and that is a reflection of the excellent journalists and programs available to all every day,” said West. “I plan to continue the tradition that my friend Susan Sweeney Crum and the 89.3 WFPL staff have so successfully established. I can’t wait to get started!”

An accomplished broadcast journalist, West has more than 30 years of experience as an Emmy Award-winning anchor and medical, health and science reporter at WAVE-3 News and WHAS-TV. She has also produced reports that have appeared on NPR and ABC’s “Primetime Live,” and she has provided media consultation services in locations across the globe, including Hong Kong, India, Botswana and the United Arab Emirates.

Jean is the owner of FacesWest Productions, where she was the producer and host of the area’s first and only local programs devoted entirely to medical and health issues. Her weekly “Jean West’s Medical Digest” aired on WAVE-3 News in the primetime slot of Saturday evening.

West succeeds longtime Louisville Public Media host Susan Sweeney Crum, who retires on April 16.

“Our hosts are the voices you trust — they deliver the news every day with experience, authority and sensitivity. Jean West brings those characteristics and more to the mic at 89.3 WFPL,” said LPM Interim President Stephen George. “Hers is a voice Louisvillians have long depended on, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

West begins on April 17.