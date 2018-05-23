Managing Editor, Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is seeking a Managing Editor to lead our award-winning newsroom.

At KyCIR, we produce investigative journalism that affects our community and our commonwealth. Our mission is to protect society’s most vulnerable citizens, expose wrongdoing in the public and private sectors, increase transparency in government and hold leaders accountable. We dig for truth without fear or favor, measure our work by its impact and spark public conversation.

We’ve exposed local police who were helping federal officials conduct immigration raids in Kentucky’s biggest city. We shined a light on a system of derelict state-run animal shelters infused with politics and split by competing activist agendas. And we profiled a state legislator whose rise to political office was built on lies and whose past was filled with unethical — and sometimes criminal — activity.

If you’re motivated by mission-driven journalism in the public interest, and you have the skills and experience to lead a team with resources to do investigative work, we want to talk to you.

KyCIR is the creation of Louisville Public Media, a nonprofit that operates three public radio stations, including 89.3 WFPL News, a full-time NPR affiliate. KyCIR was created in 2013. We adhere to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, transparency and disclosure. And we work collaboratively — both within Louisville Public Media and with distribution partners throughout the state.

The Managing Editor will manage a staff of four full-time investigative reporters. Our national award-winning team is sourced and skilled in covering criminal justice, government and politics, higher education and a variety of other topics. The Managing Editor is also the chief advocate for KyCIR and will play a key community role in engaging audiences.

This job requires strong investigative journalism experience, the ability to lead a team, and a willingness to advocate for our work and mission.

Key qualifications

Expansive experience in investigative reporting and editing

At least 10 years of experience in journalism

High-quality clips and descriptions of your role in the work

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer, dedicated to racial, ethnic, LGBTQ, religious, economic and educational diversity.