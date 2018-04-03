The award-winning Louisville Public Media is seeking a President and General Manager to lead its continued establishment as a model of local community alternatives to media consolidation.

Louisville Public Media is an independent, community-supported non-profit serving the Louisville metropolitan area with three distinct, award-winning public radio stations and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. Through its multiple platforms, LPM pursues ambitious and engrossing news and partnership-based cultural programming that is free from commercial and political influence and that connects local people to one another, to the state, to the nation, and to the world. LPM is the only entity serving the community in this way, filling a void in local journalism and cultural programming to offer Louisville what no one else can.

LPM is not just a producer or distributor of content but a convener of community—a hub where journalists bring people in the city and region together, both inside and outside the studio, in order to voice local questions, explore surprises, and share experiences. LPM’s success hinges on piquing public interest and provoking public conversation among community members in an era when local journalism has dwindled, swallowed by media conglomerates in which five corporations control 90% of Americans’ news.

To sustain this success, LPM is seeking a President and General Manager to lead the institution in envisioning and enacting vibrant local public media in the state of Kentucky. Reporting to the Board of Directors and working closely with the senior leadership team, the President/GM embodies the integrity and commitment for which LPM is known and leads the effort to broaden, strengthen, and promote the organization’s role in the community. Devoting equal time to organizational leadership and public outreach, the CEO will direct the development and dynamic implementation of LPM’s strategic vision for public media in the 21st century, fostering the collaborative development of programmatic and business initiatives that expand listenership and financial support

The ideal characteristics of the President and General Manager include:

At least 10 years of experience in senior leadership roles; experience in either the non-profit sector, a journalistic organization, or radio is required.

Record of working with a Board of Directors to develop a visionary, holistic, and uplifting institutional identity that excites and energizes stakeholders at all levels.

Sophistication and savviness in complex media environments, including multi-platform journalism and contemporary radio/broadcast station structure.

Proven ability to simultaneously lead and listen to a talented and creative staff.

Experience marshaling others to take calculated risks that generate revenue for non-profit organizations and fully leverage opportunities to integrate fundraising and programming.

Ability to balance intrepid, curious, and open-minded decision-making with decisive action.

Interest in living in a progressive city with Southern and Midwestern sensibilities.

Please direct all inquiries to search@driconsulting.com.

All first round interviews for this position will take place at Development Resources, inc. or via telephone/video conference.

Development Resources, inc.

1820 N Fort Myer Drive, Suite 702

Arlington, VA 22209

(703) 294-6684

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.