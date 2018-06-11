Louisville Public Media, home of public radio stations 89.3 WFPL, 90.5 WUOL, and 91.9 WFPK as well as the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource, seeks a broadcast professional to fill the role of Production Technician. This position will assist production and broadcast staff with live broadcasts, pre-recorded audio specials, and podcasts.

As a member of the the production and broadcast team, the Production Technician will assist in managing, recording, editing and posting multiple podcasts and radio audio. Technician will will work across all LPM platforms and properties and need to have a varied skill set to do the job at a professional standard. The position will find their role changing from show to show. The Production Technician also fills a role in the production department for engineering broadcast material. This position reports to the Chief Technology Officer.

Job Requirements

Must have experience in sound editing and operating sound equipment. Louisville Public Media uses ENCO DAD and Wheatstone AOIP Wheatnet. Must be self-motivated and a good problem-solver. Must keep up with developments in digital and audio technology. Assist the team in the design and improvement of production and operational workflow, managing digital archives to the highest industry standard. Assist the team in the design and improvement of production and operational workflow, with a strong technical and practical command of audio hardware and software.

Minimum Qualifications

2+ years of experience in radio broadcasting and/or audio production. Public radio experience preferred.

Associate’s degree in broadcasting, broadcast technology, or similar degree, or equivalent experience.

Proven ability to work well within a team environment while accomplishing individual projects

Experience with ENCO DAD.

Knowledge of Wheatstone AOIP equipment and the Wheatnet broadcast standards

Experience with Hindenburg and Reaper.

Ability to operate mixing console, mix sound, edit and train staff in proper studio/recording techniques.

Application

Send your letter, resume, and a list of references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.