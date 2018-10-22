Public Media Sales Representative

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is seeking a Multi-Platform Media Salesperson.

If you’re a talented, ethical salesperson with knowledge about marketing and media, and you care about the value of what you’re selling, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

LPM is Louisville’s most trusted local media brand, and numerous blue chip companies enjoy significant return on investment through association with our diverse products. We seek the right person to expand on our success as part of a high-performing sales team.

Louisville Public Media is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that owns and operates three radio stations – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville, 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville, 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville, as well as The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and a range of digital products including the Do502 community events calendar. Every week, LPM reaches more than 260,000 of Louisville’s most influential people.

The ideal candidate understands technology and ad platforms, has a history of success in media sales, and believes in our mission to make our diverse community stronger through stories, music, social media and events. This position will appeal to someone who uses LPM platforms, loves attending concerts and other events, is highly organized and wants to excel in building a lucrative client base representing LPM’s portfolio of platforms.

Besides being a great place to represent market-leading media, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food, amazing art and culture — and our bars stay open until 4 a.m. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both regions.

Responsibilities

Identify, research and connect with prospective clients to meet and exceed sales goals

Express the value that public media and Do502 offer using a client-focused approach in a competitive media marketplace

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Two years of business development experience in digital media sales

Demonstrated knowledge of digital ad technology, platforms and metrics

Safe driving record and reliable transportation

Compensation and Perks

Base salary and commission with high potential earnings

Health insurance and 401k

The joy of selling a powerful and trusted media brand

Please submit resume, cover letter and three references by November 16 to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.