Susan Sweeney Crum Announces Retirement

Longtime Louisville Public Media host Susan Sweeney Crum will retire from 89.3 WFPL later this year. Crum, who began as the local host of “All Things Considered” in 2006, will host her last broadcast on April 16.

“I came to work here in January 2006 thinking this might be fun to do for a few years, and here I am 12 years later. This has been a great chapter in my life,” Crum said. “I want to thank everyone at Louisville Public Media for a wonderful 12 years, for great friendships and a sense of purpose in our community.”

Crum began her news career at WHAS Radio, where she spent three-and-a-half years before moving to WHAS-11 television. Crum’s more than 30 years of broadcast news experience also included 15 years at WDRB-TV, where she reported, anchored, and launched and co-anchored a weekday afternoon newscast.

While at 89.3 WFPL, Crum hosted weekday afternoons, conducted interviews with newsmakers, and helped foster LPM’s dramatic audience growth for news programming.

“We’re all going to miss Susan’s rich presence and unflappable poise on 89.3 WFPL,” said LPM Director of Radio Daniel Gilliam. “We also owe Susan our gratitude for more than three decades of work in our city’s media landscape, and we’re honored she chose to spend the last 12 years of that working with Louisville Public Media.”

A search for a new afternoon host at 89.3 WFPL is underway.