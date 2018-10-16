WFPK Winter Wednesday Series Returns

91.9 WFPK is excited to announce the return of WFPK Winter Wednesdays this November! WFPK will host a free concert at the Holy Trinity Clifton Campus (formerly the Clifton Center) on November 7, December 12, and January 9. Doors will open at 6:30pm and music will begin approximately at 7:30 pm.

Jill Sobule will kick off the season on November 7 and WFPK favorite The Watson Twins will play December 12. Jill Sobule recently released her newest album “Nostalgia Kills” in September, and the single “Where Do I Begin” is currently in rotation on WFPK. Stay tuned to 91.9 and wfpk.org next week for Music Director Kyle Meredith’s interview with Sobule.

“I’m excited to rejuvenate the WFPK Winter Wednesday series at the newly renovated Eifler Theater!” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen. “We’ll be announcing the rest of the series soon so keep an ear to your radio and an eye on 91.9 WFPK social media channels.”

WFPK Winter Wednesday was created in 2012 as a way to continue WFPK’s successful concert series, Waterfront Wednesday, during the winter months and is first come, first seated and FREE to all. The Holy Trinity Clifton Campus is located at 2117 Payne Street Louisville, KY 40206. Preferred seating is available to members of 91.9 WFPK, who will receive information via email to reserve their seats prior to the general public.

Support for WFPK Winter Wednesday comes from Bulleit Fronteir Whiskey and Yuengling Traditional Lager.

Winter Wednesday also continues WFPK’s long partnership with Dare to Care. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to bring canned goods and other non perishable food items to be collected at the door.