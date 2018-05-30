WFPK World Force Reggae hosts Benny and Ibuka with DJ Matt Anthony invite you to the annual WFPK World Force Reggae and Soul Picnic at the Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater on Saturday, June 30 from 4 to 7 pm.

Commune with friends and family, and picnic under the trees. We’ll provide the reggae and games for the young ones. You can also take them to cool off at the Adventure Playground water features nearby.

This event is FREE. All ages welcome.

Bring your own picnic or purchase dinner from us. We’ll provide jerk chicken on the grill for $10 — prepared by our very own Ibuka! Beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Liège & Dairy will provide frozen treats to keep you cool!

After the picnic head over to Headliners for the Official After-Party with The Ark Band and PMA Sound. Tickets and details on the After-Party at Do502.com and HeadlinersLouisville.com.