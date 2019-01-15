89.3 WFPL Hires Liz Schlemmer as Education Reporter

Louisville Public Media has hired Liz Schlemmer as 89.3 WFPL News Louisville’s education reporter. In this role, Schlemmer will cover stories of people affected by educational issues in our city

and state — teachers, parents and employers, and above all, students.

Schlemmer comes to Louisville from North Carolina Public Radio, where she reported on statewide education policy. She also previously reported at St. Louis Public Radio. Her education stories on topics including school vouchers, Native American language classes in public schools, and a medical school program for rural students have aired on NPR and Here & Now. Liz has a master’s degree from the UNC Chapel Hill School of Media & Journalism and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.

She is originally from Indiana, where she still has a large extended family of educators.

“Liz has a deep knowledge of education policy, and is excited to use it to tell stories about what’s happening here in Louisville and across Kentucky,” said WFPL Director of News and Programming Erica Peterson. “We’re thrilled to have her join our team!”

Schlemmer’s first day will be February 11th.