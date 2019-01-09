89.3 WFPL Launches New Weekly Talk Show, “In Conversation with Rick Howlett”

89.3 WFPL Louisville is excited to announce a new weekly talk show, “In Conversation with Rick Howlett,” airing Fridays at 11 a.m. beginning January 18, 2019.

Hosted by veteran broadcast journalist Rick Howlett, “In Conversation” will be an hour-long, thoughtful-but-lively discussion with a variety of guests about the biggest issues facing our city, state, and region. They’ll take calls from listeners and comments from social media, giving the community a platform to have their questions answered and hold elected officials accountable.

“There’s a lot going on in Louisville, but right now there’s nowhere the community can come together to discuss major issues,” said Erica Peterson, WFPL’s director of news and programming. “That’s where ‘In Conversation’ comes in. The show will give people a space to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community.”

On tap for the first two episodes:

January 18: Have we reached peak bourbon? Rick will talk with industry insiders about the future of Kentucky’s booming bourbon industry.

January 25: It’s been a busy year for education policy, both in Louisville and across Kentucky. Rick will spend an hour with Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis, talking charter schools, the state intervention at Jefferson County Public Schools and education-related legislation in the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly.

“In Conversation” will air weekly on Fridays at 11 a. m. and repeat at 8 p. m. beginning January 18 on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and be available as a podcast.