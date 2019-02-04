91.9 WFPK Celebrates International Clash Day

Inspired by the Clash and the band’s iconic record “London Calling,” people across the globe will celebrate music as a tool for social consciousness on International Clash Day, which takes place Thursday, Feb. 7. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville will join radio stations around the world and play Clash originals, covers and side projects, plus, music that inspired the Clash along with music inspired by the Clash.

Throughout the day, artists will speak about the band’s influence, and WFPK will talk to a variety of local folks who work toward a more inclusive world every day.

Schedule of Guests:

8 a.m. – Mayor Greg Fischer – Lean Into Louisville

10 a.m. – Kish Cumi, Ph.D, Executive Director – Smoketown Wellness Center

1 p.m. – Alejandro Escovedo – The Crossing (Immigrant stories in song)

3 p.m. – Jeannette Bahouth, Executive Director- Young Authors Greenhouse

4 p.m. – Chris Hartman, Director – Fairness Campaign

“The Clash planted the seeds of social justice in a whole generation of punk and rock ‘n’ roll fans,” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen. “So much of what they had to say still matters and resonates today.”

Music fans can also follow along on social media by using the hashtags #internationalclashday and #wfpk.