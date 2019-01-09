Louisville Public Media to Partner with Speed Art Museum for January After Hours Exploring Censorship

Louisville Public Media is excited to announce an After Hours collaboration with the Speed Art Museum on Friday, Jan 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Louisville Public Media’s three radio stations will explore the complex and fascinating relationship between censorship and the arts through a unique evening of music and performance.

From 89.3 WFPL News Louisville, Arts and Culture Reporter Ashlie Stevens will speak with contemporary curator Miranda Lash within the exhibition “Keltie Ferris: *O*P*E*N*.”

The After Hours program will also include a special edition of 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville’s Classical Corner (an area where families enjoy hands-on arts activities at WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays ) featuring the Summers Quartet. Classical Corner will also offer composition coloring with the Speed Museum’s education department, a drum circle with DrumSmart and an instrument petting zoo with Jecorey Arthur of WUOL.

WUOL also brings the NouLou Chamber Players to perform Erwin Schulhoff’s “Concertino for Flute, Viola and Bass.” Schulhoff was a German-Jewish composer from Czechoslovakia whose life and career were cut short by the Nazis. He was sent to a concentration camp in 1941, where he would eventually die in 1942 of tuberculosis. Schulhoff’s music was considered “entartete musik” (degenerate music) by the Nazis and was banned and suppressed.

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville has tapped up-and-comers GRLwood, a Louisville duo unafraid of a little controversy, to perform covers of banned songs through the decades as well as some originals. Censorship has always been a hot button issue in rock ‘n’ roll, going all the way back to 1952 when The Weavers were blacklisted for their left-leaning political beliefs.

January After Hours is presented by The Speed Art Museum in partnership with Louisville Public Media and sponsored by Slane Irish Whiskey.