89.3 WFPL Hires Jess Clark as Education Reporter

Louisville Public Media has hired Jess Clark as 89.3 WFPL News Louisville’s education reporter. In this role, Clark will cover stories of people affected by educational issues in our city and state — teachers, parents and employers, and above all, students.

Clark has reported on K-12 education for public radio audiences for the past five years, from Southeast Louisiana at WWNO, New Orleans Public Radio, to North Carolina at North Carolina Public Radio. Her stories have aired on national programs and podcasts, including NPR’s All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Here & Now, and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting.

A Louisville native, Clark has her bachelor’s degree from Centre College and her master’s degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Jess is an experienced education reporter, and also has first-hand experience with Jefferson County Public Schools,” said Erica Peterson, WFPL Director of News and Programming. “She has a track record of telling deeply-reported stories about students, teachers and educational systems, and I’m really excited for her to do that work at WFPL.”

Clark’s first day will be Jan. 21.