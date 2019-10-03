89.3 WFPL Welcomes NPR’s Kelly McEvers and Special Guests for ‘Embedded: Mitch’ Event

In a five-part Embedded podcast series, NPR’s Kelly McEvers does a deep reporting dive into the life, work and legacy of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He is one of the most powerful people in the country, one who could have a lot of influence over impeachment proceedings.

On Friday, Nov. 1, McEvers and special guests are coming to McConnell’s hometown of Louisville for a special live conversation about what they found in their reporting and how they got there — placing McConnell’s local story into a national context.

Louisville Public Media President Stephen George will moderate a conversation between McEvers and Embedded Producer and Editor Tom Dreisbach about their reporting. The group will then welcome special hometown guests, Al Cross and Scott Jennings, to discuss recent news surrounding Mitch McConnell.

Al Cross is director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues and professor of journalism at the University of Kentucky. He was a reporter at the Courier Journal for 26 years, the last 15 years as the Louisville newspaper’s chief political writer.

Jennings served in various capacities in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaigns in 2002, 2008 and 2014. His is a CNN political analyst, and writes regular columns for the Courier Journal and the Los Angeles Times. He is founder of RunSwitch PR.

Embedded: Mitch will be at the Bomhard Theater at the Kentucky Center on Friday Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are available now at KentuckyCenter.org for $30, or $50 for a VIP ticket that includes a meet-and-greet with the Embedded team and post-show reception at the venue. Members of Louisville Public Media can buy discounted tickets.

McEvers is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist and former host of NPR’s flagship newsmagazine, All Things Considered. She spent much of her career as an international correspondent, reporting from Asia, the former Soviet Union, and the Middle East. She is the creator and host of the acclaimed Embedded podcast, a documentary show that goes to hard places to make sense of the news. She began her career as a newspaper reporter in Chicago.