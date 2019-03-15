89.3 WFPL’s Erica Peterson and Ohio Valley ReSource’s Jeff Young Awarded CPB Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative Fellowship

Louisville Public Media is proud to announce that 89.3 WFPL News Louisville’s Erica Peterson and Ohio Valley ReSource’s Jeff Young have both been awarded an Editorial Integrity and Leadership Initiative Fellowship (EILI) from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. Peterson is WFPL’s director of news and programming and Young is the ReSource’s managing editor.

Young and Peterson are two out of only 53 fellows chosen for this inaugural class and will begin the program in April and August, respectively. The training will be led by Julia Wallace, the Cronkite School’s Frank Russell Chair and the former editor-in-chief at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The intensive curriculum will focus on editorial integrity, utilizing active learning strategies to reinforce public media’s unique firewall, and statutory obligation to balance, objectivity, accuracy, fairness and transparency. Participants will receive one-on-one coaching from industry leaders.

EILI is funded by a $1 million grant from CPB and managed by The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at ASU.

“The fellows will have the opportunity to work with an all-star lineup of newsroom leaders, who are facing the challenges of today’s media landscape and working hard to improve civil discourse in their communities,” Wallace said. “Our program is designed to help strengthen American public media journalism by building the expertise of multimedia editors.”

“I’m proud that Erica and Jeff were selected for this prestigious fellowship,” said Stephen George, president of Louisville Public Media. “It shows their talent and skill as leaders in public media journalism, and it underscores our strong commitment to news at LPM and throughout our region.”