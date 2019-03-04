90.5 WUOL Presents New Lens Concert & Talk Series Beginning April 2019 at 21c Museum Hotel in Louisville

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is proud to announce a collaboration with 21c Museum Hotel to present a new free series of concerts and conversations called New Lens. Exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art and society, New Lens begins April 14, 2019 at 21c Museum Hotel.

The series will be a combination of musical performances and interviews, highlighting contemporary classical music from local and regional performers.

New Lens is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, grab a cocktail and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium. Conversations will take place in the lower level galleries.

“21c provides such a unique performance space for new and contemporary music because it’s aurally and visually interesting,” said Daniel Gilliam, Louisville Public Media director of radio. “It’s one of the best places in Louisville to engage in new ideas and to push your own limits of understanding.”

“We are thrilled to partner with 90.5 WUOL to present New Lens and are excited to welcome the community into the 21c Louisville galleries to experience a meeting of today’s art and music,” said Karen Gillenwater, museum manger at 21c Louisville. “Visual art and music share the power to create meaningful personal experiences – evoking memories, moving us to tears or laughter, sharing stories and inspiring us to make new connections and achieve greater understanding with others. We look forward to the joy, inspiration and unique perspectives that will emerge through New Lens.”

Full Schedule :

April 14: A double-bill with violinist Rob Simonds playing the complete works for solo violin by Missy Mazzoli, followed by Nashville-based composer/pianist Cristina Spinei playing her chamber work Superstitions written for Nashville Ballet.

July 14: NouLou Chamber Players, a collective of local musicians, many of whom play in the Louisville Orchestra, play music of Rachel Grimes and Daniel Gilliam.

August 11: Daniel Gilliam in conversation with Barbara Lynne Jamison, general director of Kentucky Opera, about opera’s role and relevance in contemporary society.

September 8: All of the Above, a chamber ensemble from Cincinnati, Ohio, featuring a new work by composer Evan Williams based on Songs of Innocence and Experience by William Blake.

November 10: A/Tonal ensemble, a local ensemble that will present music influenced and inspired by the art at 21c Museum Hotel.

Find details at WUOL.org and 21cmuseumhotels.com/Louisville.

New Lens is made possible with support from Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.