90.5 WUOL Presents the 14th Annual Holiday Choral Festival: A Louisville tradition since 2005

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville proudly presents the 14th annual Holiday Choral Festival on Sunday, Nov. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first performance beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s event will be held at St. Martin of Tours (639 S. Shelby St). View a map here. The concert will be recorded and broadcast on Christmas Day.

Celebrate the season amid a brilliant array of voices and musical selections, featuring the University of Louisville Cardinal Singers under the direction of Kent Hatteberg, Louisville Youth Choir’s Aria Choir under the direction of Melissa Weaver, and The Choir of St. Martin of Tours under the direction of Dr. Emily Meixner.

“We’re excited to be back at St. Martin of Tours, with their amazing acoustics and beautiful, ornate space,” said Daniel Gilliam, Louisville Public Media Director of Radio. “We hope this concert continues to be the perfect start to your holiday season.”

Admission is $10 for Louisville Public Media members and those 17 and under, and $15 for non-members. Tickets may be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com beginning Oct.18 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets for Louisville Public Media members will be available beginning Oct.15.

Support for the Holiday Choral Festival comes from PNC.