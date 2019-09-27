91.9 WFPK Announces New Limited Run Program: “The Connie Club”

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville is excited to announce “The Connie Club,” a new radio show from Low Cut Connie frontman and WFPK Waterfront Wednesday favorite Adam Weiner, airing for a limited time this October.

“The Connie Club” broadcast is like an hour long slice-of-life from this down-and-dirty little bar where the music and the people have heart and soul. The air conditioning is broken, the food is terrible, but the music is slamming, and there’s always a party going on. People from all walks of life get together while Weiner spins Saturday night music of various genres and eras, plays his junky piano (named “Shondra”) and interviews both local heroes and celebrity guests.

“I don’t care what you do all day; I don’t care where you’re from; as long as you’re ready to get your hair messed up,” Weiner said.

“Adam is an artist with personality plus,” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said. “I’m sure he’ll take WFPK listeners on a fun musical ride interjected with a little of the bravado he’s known for on stage.”

WFPK will air this limited run series beginning Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 p.m., and WFPK’s full schedule can be found on their program guide. Follow @theconnieclub on Instagram for broadcast details.

Listen to “The Connie Club” on WFPK on the radio at 91.9 FM, streaming at wfpk.org or on your smart speaker.