91.9 WFPK Broadens Blues and Bluegrass Programming with New Weekend Schedule

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville is excited to announce changes in its weekend schedule. Beginning August 3, WFPK will extend its blues and bluegrass programming.

Saturdays will now include WFPK’s reggae show, “World Force Reggae” with Ibuka and Benny Harris from 7-9 p.m., and then newly-extended “Saturday Night Blues Party” with Sheryl Rouse from 9 p.m. to midnight.

On Sundays, “Roots ‘N’ Boots” with Michael Young will now air from 3-6 p.m., and Aaron Biebelhauser’s “Bluegrass Evolution” (currently Sunday Bluegrass) will air from 6-9 p.m. A new show from Bob Mitchell, “Best of Bluegrass” will air from 9-11 p.m., followed by the Grateful Dead Hour at 11 p.m..

“Our local programming reflects where we live, and Louisville hosts are allies of our community,” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said. “Highlighting and extending some of our favorite locally hosted weekend programs will strengthen our connection with WFPK listeners and members, our most important goal!”

This new programming will take effect on August 3, and WFPK’s full schedule can be found on their program guide.