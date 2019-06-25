91.9 WFPK Highlights Hosts with New Programming Schedule

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville is excited to announce changes in its weekday programming. Beginning July 1, WFPK will premiere Kyle Meredith With…, an hour-long weekday show at 6 p.m., anchored by a guest interview and focused on new songs, anniversary spins and music news, hosted by WFPK’s Music Director Kyle Meredith. Meredith’s featured guests in July include Les Claypool & Sean Lennon, The National, Sheryl Crow and Peter Frampton.

Meredith has gained national attention with his “Kyle Meredith With…” podcast through a partnership with Consequence of Sound, and it has been featured in publications from Billboard to Pitchfork to Rolling Stone.

In addition to premiering a new local show, long-time Louisville radio personality Mel Fisher will take over as host of the noon to 3 p.m. weekday shift, and local musician Otis Junior will be on air regularly from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoons.

The start of WFPK’s local night programming will also move up to 7:00 p.m. with its host Meg Samples’ unique mix and features.

“I’ve arranged the line-up in hope to better serve WFPK members and listeners,” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said. “The new schedule will showcase the amazing work the staff is doing in a way that better positions us to fulfill our creative potential.”

This new programming will take effect on July 1st, and WFPK’s full schedule can be found on their program guide.