If you’re a journalist who is passionate about exploring, highlighting and examining Louisville’s artistic community, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring an experienced reporter and critic to join our thriving local newsroom at 89.3 WFPL News to cover the arts.

Louisville has a robust arts scene, with a nationally recognized orchestra, ballet and theater; contemporary art museums; and a constellation of theater companies, galleries and venues built by and for creative people in our city.

Our arts reporter will cover the big institutions, the neighborhood artists and in-between, focusing on a variety of forms, including visual and performing arts, music, literature, film and design. We’re looking for someone who can spot local trends and localize national trends, who can take our audience into the artistic process through review, criticism and in-depth profiles of local artists, and who can broaden the conversation about arts in Louisville through coverage of our city’s diverse communities.

You’ll also be covering daily arts news, and should have a solid understanding of journalism and journalism ethics. Though it may be rarer on the arts beat than on others, you should feel comfortable with data and filing open records requests.

This is a daily beat, meaning you’ll file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories and reviews. You’ll collaborate with the WFPL News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports.

Our Arts Reporter should have an established portfolio of arts reporting and critique, and ideally some experience reporting on other subjects, too. We want to see an ability to identify key trends in beat reporting and news coverage; to tell engaging, dynamic stories; and to think critically about big ideas and concepts in the arts. Public radio experience is a plus but not required.

Besides being a great place to report on the arts, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food, and dynamic culture. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both.

Key qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience;

Two years of professional daily newsroom experience;

Experience with arts reporting, review and criticism;

A record of critical examination of arts trends;

Active social media posting as a journalist.

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.