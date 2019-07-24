Louisville Public Media, a dynamic nonprofit public media organization, is seeking a Development Associate to join our development team and help grow major giving in support of our annual operations. They will provide support to the Director of Development, President, and volunteer fundraisers for effective fundraising at the major giving level.

At LPM, we inform, inspire and empower through independent news, music, education and experiences that reflect our diverse community. We are the trusted, independent voice for the curious, engaged citizens of our community and beyond. LPM operates three public radio stations: 89.3 WFPL-FM, an NPR news station; 90.5 WUOL-FM, a classical music station; and 91.9 WFPK-FM, a new music station. We run the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource, a three-state news collaborative. We are a member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network. And we own and operate Do502, the city’s social calendar.

More than 90 percent of LPM’s funding comes from the local community. We have more than 14,000 active members and are working to grow our major giving program.

We are seeking an experienced, hardworking and thoughtful development professional who can help us grow mid and major donor giving — key to the success of our strategic plan. They will conduct prospect research to identify, cultivate and solicit new sources of funding and ensure essential information is captured on our internal lists and databases.

They will report to the Director of Development and be responsible for assisting in the growth of existing donors as well as finding, researching and scheduling meetings for the Director of Development and President/General Manager with new major donor prospects. This team member will focus primarily on individual giving but may assist with foundation and grant research and reporting as needed.

The ideal candidate will have both a passion and proficiency for prospect research and list management, as well as for connecting qualified donors with our mission. This person must be able to create reports from the donor database, prioritize prospects, research their interests and capacities, and recommend individualized strategy for solicitations and follow-up.

The Development Associate will prepare meeting agendas and distribute supporting documents, attend meetings, record minutes and perform a broad range of administrative duties to support the Development Department and Board of Directors. They may also have front-line donor interaction from time to time, especially when it comes to assisting with the planning and execution of our growing fundraising and stewardship events program, but will spend the majority of their time working behind the scenes.

Key Qualifications:

Personal belief in LPM’s mission, vision and core values.

Bachelor’s degree in a related field and 3+ years’ fundraising experience.

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills, grammar and proofreading abilities.

Ability to execute a variety of responsibilities with accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently as well as on a high-functioning team.

Analytical/problem-solving skills, resourcefulness, and creative thinking.

Well-informed of current research techniques, resources and best practices.

Skill in analyzing and organizing information to identify philanthropic patterns, tendencies and relationships among individuals, corporations and foundations.

Confidence and experience with cold calls/emails/inquiries.

Must exude professional image and have the ability to handle people and situations with tact, diplomacy, discretion, confidentiality and a sense of urgency.

Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office, Google Suite and donor database software, especially Blackbaud’s The Raiser’s Edge.

Experience with research tools like ResearchPoint and WealthEngine preferred.

This is a full-time, salaried position with the occasional requirement for evening and weekend work.

Send your letter, resume, and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.