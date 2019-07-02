Digitizing, 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville

Louisville Public Media

$12/hour

90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville is digitizing its music library and looking for a detail-oriented, classical music nerd to get the job done.

You should know a lot about classical music, from composer’s names (and their, sometimes, inconsistent spellings) to the difference between K. 333 and BWV 333. At times, the job will require research to ensure consistent spellings, naming conventions, and verifying names and titles.

There is a specific process for ripping and ingesting music into our automation software, sometimes lightly editing recordings and monitoring sound quality.



Will need to:

Rip classical music from CD to digital format, following an established process

Check audio quality of ripped music

Input accurate metadata in library database and automation system

Have in-depth knowledge of classical music, with particular attention to detail around composer names, titles, and other identifying information

Have understanding of metadata

Be comfortable with digital file systems

Have some familiarity with digital audio workstations like (Reaper, Audacity, Adobe, etc.) is helpful

Send letter of interest to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org