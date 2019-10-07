Investigative Reporter

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting is seeking an experienced reporter with a track record of breaking revelatory, impactful stories to join our team.

KyCIR is aggressive, willing to fight public records battles in court and unwilling to pull punches on stories that affect the commonwealth. We’re looking for a reporter who can balance deep dives with digging quicker-hit stories out of data sets or records dumps.

Our ideal colleague cares about powerful storytelling, knows how to work sources and enjoys the challenge of obtaining open records and hard data. This is the team for you if your work is honest and accurate, you are guided by ethics and empathy, and you’re unafraid to expose the wrongdoing of individuals and systems. You would join a hard-working, collegial team that has won a Peabody Award, a national Edward R. Murrow and a host of others.

You’d do all this from Louisville Public Media, a vibrant public media company with three stations located in an affordable mid-sized city.

Our stories air on our home station of 89.3 WFPL News Louisville as well as radio stations throughout the region. We have big plans, and we’re looking for a reporter who wants to build a national reputation doing important local journalism. We are a member of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network and our stories run often on national NPR shows.

Requirements:

At least five years of daily journalism experience, including significant investigative work

Previous experience in radio, or a love for the medium with enthusiasm to learn

Willingness to work as part of a team or solo as the project demands

Send your cover letter, resume and three clips to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.