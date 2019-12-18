Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting Hires Jared Bennett as Investigative Reporter

Louisville Public Media has hired Jared Bennett as an investigative reporter at KyCIR.

Bennett is currently a reporter on the inequality, opportunity and poverty team at the Center for Public Integrity, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit newsroom. He’s worked at CPI since 2014.

“I’ve been a fan of KyCIR for years, and I’m excited to help tell stories that make a difference for people in Kentucky,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s reporting on business and technology has been recognized with awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Excellence in Financial Journalism Awards, and as a finalist for the Gerald Loeb Awards.

He worked as a digital producer at WBUR in Boston before joining the Center’s digital team in the summer of 2014.

“Jared’s work distills big policy issues down to their essence: why they matter, and how they affect people,” KyCIR Managing Editor Kate Howard said. “We are confident he will do great work that will spur change on behalf of Kentuckians.”

Bennett holds a master’s degree in multimedia journalism from Emerson College in 2014 and a bachelor’s degree in English literature from SUNY Geneseo in 2011. He’ll begin at KyCIR in mid-January.