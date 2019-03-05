Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting Presents Know Your Rights Trivia Night on March 18

Join the staff of the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting at Zanzabar on March 18th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Know Your Rights trivia, an exploration of what you can and can’t do in the Commonwealth.

In celebration of Sunshine Week, come to Zanzabar and see how well you know— and can defend — your rights.

When are the cops allowed to seize my cash during a traffic stop? Can a reporter get thrown in jail for protecting her sources? What, and who, does the First Amendment actually protect?

Bring a team (up to 6). Come for the bragging rights and prizes. Leave better informed either way.

This event is free and open to the public. Donations to KyCIR and Louisville Public Media are welcome.

KyCIR: Revealing. Responsive. Relentless.