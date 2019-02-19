Louisville Public Media and Mercury Ballroom Partnering for Community Red Cross Blood Drive on Feb. 28

On Thursday, Feb. 28 Louisville Public Media and the Mercury Ballroom are partnering to host a community blood drive with the Louisville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross.

To make an appointment to donate, go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and use the sponsor code publicradio. Appointments are available between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., and walk-ins are also welcome.

Right now, the American Red Cross is facing a blood emergency and has issued an urgent call for eligible individuals of all blood types to #GiveNow and help save patient lives. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished.

The Red Cross “urges community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”

The Mercury Ballroom will offer tickets to several of its shows to volunteer blood donors (while supplies last):