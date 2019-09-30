Louisville Public Media Names Jonese Franklin New Host of “All Things Considered”

Louisville Public Media has named Jonese Franklin the new local host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” the most listened-to afternoon drive-time news radio program in the country.

Franklin moves into her new role after serving as WFPL’s news editor. A Versailles native and experienced public radio host, she came to WFPL in 2016 from WEKU in Richmond, Ky., where she was news content manager. Franklin has also worked at WUKY in Lexington and WMKY in Morehead, Ky.

“Jonese brings a diverse depth of experience to the job, including years working as a journalist, editor and broadcaster,” said Erica Peterson, Louisville Public Media Director of News and Programming. “I’m excited to hear her on the air every day, and I know our listeners will be as well.”

In her new role, Franklin will help expand local news coverage during the afternoon program.

Veteran broadcaster Jean West has stepped away from her duties at WFPL to pursue other media projects. Louisville Public Media is grateful for the time West spent on our airwaves, and we wish her well.

“All Things Considered” airs on 89.3 WFPL News Louisville on weekdays from 4-6 p.m. During each broadcast, stories and reports come to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the United States and the world.

Listen to “All Things Considered” on WFPL on the radio at 89.3 FM, streaming at wfpl.org or on your smart speaker.