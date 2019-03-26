Lucy Dacus, Jukebox the Ghost, The War and Treaty and Josh Ritter to Headline 2019 WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Season

91.9 WFPK and the Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation are proud to announce the 18th season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. Louisville’s favorite concert series returns on Wednesday, April 24, with Lucy Dacus (9 p.m.), Darlingside (7:30 p.m.) and Mama Said String Band (6 p.m.).

The free concerts take place on the last Wednesday of every month, April through September, on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park. The Big Four Lawn is located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The shows open at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m.

“This season is a tasty sampling of all time favorites, fabulous first-time acquaintances and Louisville bands shaking up the scene,” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said. “We can’t wait to congregate on the Big Four Lawn!”



2019 Season:

April 24: Lucy Dacus (9 p.m.), Darlingside (7:30 p.m.), Mama Said String Band (6 p.m.)

May 29: Adia Victoria, Bridge 19, TBA

June 26: Jukebox the Ghost w/Louisville Civic Orchestra, Erika Wennerstrom (of Heartless Bastards), Electric Garden

July 31: The War and Treaty, Haley Heynderickx, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites

August 28: Devon Gilfillian, C2 and the Brothers Reed, TBA

September: Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, GRLwood

New this year is a Waterfront Wednesday Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m., offering discounted beer, cocktail and food specials.

Returning this year is 90.5 WUOL’s Classical Corner, our family-fun activity area led by Jecorey Arthur, WUOL’s Music Education Manager. This season’s Classical Corner will feature West Louisville Women’s Collaborative, River City Drum Corp, Squallis Puppeteers, KMAC Museum, Commonwealth Theatre Center, Drum Smart, Louisville Academy of Music and more!

Classical Corner is free, all ages and accepts the Cultural Pass, but parents must accompany children. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m.

Parking Information & Free Trolley Service

Waterfront parking information is available here. The Republic Bank Easy Ride Trolley De Ville will offer free trolley service between the Old National Bank (at the corner of North Preston and East Washington) and the event site from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Parkside Bikes is also returning this year with bike parking on-site.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and the Waterfront Development Corporation. The event is made possible by the generous support of Goose Island Brewing Company, Republic Bank, Passport Health Plan and Kentuckiana Toyota Dealers Association.

Special thanks to Friends of the Waterfront.

About WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®

The Waterfront Development Corporation (WDC) and WFPK first partnered in 2002 to produce an innovative concert series that showcased local and emerging national recording artists as heard on radio station 91.9 WFPK. Each free concert attracts large audiences to mingle, dance and enjoy the river in a family-friendly park atmosphere with a cash bar and upscale festival fare.

The event has become a thriving city institution, drawing thousands to Waterfront Park and helping Louisville secure an international award as a top city for festivals. In addition, the Southeast Tourism Society has named WFPK Waterfront Wednesday as one of their Top 20 Events. Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Iron and Wine, The Mavericks, The Avett Brothers and many others. View the complete lineups from previous years here.

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.