Louisville Public Media is looking for an experienced, curious and compassionate journalist and manager to help lead our daily multi-platform newsroom.

Under the umbrella of Louisville Public Media, WFPL works with our colleagues at the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource to cover the city, state and region. Our beat reporters produce daily news and deeper dives through various platforms.

We’re a major source for in-depth daily local journalism and breaking news in a metro area of more than a million people. And we’re working now to grow our local news presence on the radio, in digital audio and on the web.

We’re also a serious audio shop — our team won a Peabody Award last year — and have a substantial digital presence, too. We produce a handful of podcasts, run our Hearken-powered “Curious Louisville” project, and rely on reporters and editors to be creative, accurate and thoughtful.

We offer a job in a lively newsroom in an enchanting city. WFPL is based in Louisville, a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food, and amazing art and culture.

As our managing editor, you’ll direct our beat reporters across broadcast radio, digital audio and the web. We need someone who can push our reporters to try new things and tell new stories — as well as stay on top of breaking news. This job requires balancing the intensity and urgency of a daily newsroom with the perspective of long-form enterprise and investigative work. If you can get excited about both a good piece of nat sound and a treasure trove of open records, this job may be for you.

We require at least five years of experience working in a daily newsroom, including some time in an editorial or management role. Preferably you have public radio experience, but if not, you must be an avid listener with general awareness of how a dynamic audio story is edited and produced. Above all, you should have a demonstrated ability to report, write and edit in-depth stories on a deadline for multiple platforms, and an interest in nurturing collaboration and fostering a positive culture of journalism.

Key qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Five years of professional daily news experience

Newsroom management or leadership experience

Active social media posting as a journalist

Excellent working knowledge of journalism ethics, news law, and AP style

Public radio experience preferred

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.