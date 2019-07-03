Louisville Public Media, a dynamic nonprofit public media organization, is seeking a part-time People Operations Manager to support our 50-plus employees, grow and nurture our culture, and lead our human resources functions.

At LPM, we inform, inspire and empower through independent news, music, education and experiences that reflect our diverse community. We are the trusted, independent voice for the curious, engaged citizens of our community and beyond.

LPM operates three public radio stations: 89.3 WFPL-FM, an NPR news station; 90.5 WUOL-FM, a classical music station; and 91.9 WFPK-FM, a new music station. We run the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource, a three-state news collaborative. We are a member of the Kentucky Public Radio Network. And we own and operate Do502, the city’s social calendar.

We are seeking an experienced HR professional who will bring fresh ideas for employee growth and engagement that align with LPM’s strategic plan. S/he will develop and organize materials for the employee lifecycle, manage employee benefits, provide traditional HR and compliance support, and coordinate our recruiting and hiring efforts. S/he will coordinate and manage employee data, keeping LPM on the technological cutting edge in support of our employees. And s/he will lead special projects as needed.

The People Operations Manager will provide guidance to employees on various topics and issues, supporting the engagement and enablement of our employees and acting as a trusted adviser. S/he must be a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion, and will help lead our efforts on this work.

Our ambition is to keep growing to serve more people with great journalism, music, arts, education and experiences. We want to reach more people, and we want to connect with them more deeply. If you are the person to help us get there, we want to hear from you.

Key Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related degree and 3+ years’ experience.

Knowledge of Human Resource practices and applicable regulations, federal and state.

Consistent evidence of ability to exercise good judgment, discretion and maturity in responding to requests for data, resolving problems and to effectively handle confidential information and materials.

Demonstrated ability to recommend and implement effective and efficient procedures and processes.

Ability to work independently and execute responsibilities with planning and organizing in a high volume.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to effectively develop and maintain working relationships with all levels of personnel both within and outside the company.

Demonstrated self-starter with a high level of initiative.

Analytical/problem-solving skills.

Demonstrated proficiency in using Microsoft Office and HR database technology

Send your letter, resume, and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.