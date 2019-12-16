Youth, Social Services And Legislative Accountability Investigative Reporter

Through the national reporting initiative Report for America, we’re hiring a reporter for the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting to cover youth, social services and legislative accountability in Kentucky.

KyCIR is aggressive, willing to fight public records battles in court and unwilling to pull punches on stories that affect the commonwealth. We’re looking for a reporter who can balance deep dives with digging quicker-hit stories out of data sets or records dumps.

Our ideal colleague cares about powerful storytelling, knows how to work sources and enjoys the challenge of obtaining open records and hard data. This is the team for you if your work is honest and accurate, you are guided by ethics and empathy, and you’re unafraid to expose the wrongdoing of individuals and systems. You would join a hard-working, collegial team that has won a Peabody Award, a national Edward R. Murrow and a host of others.

Apply through Report for America here; applications are due by January 31.