89.3 WFPL Debuts New Podcast: ‘Daily News Briefing’

Louisville Public Media is excited to announce a new local podcast, “WFPL Daily News Briefing,” from 89.3 WFPL News Louisville. New episodes are available weekdays at 6 a.m.

“WFPL’s Daily News Briefing” provides an easy way for podcast listeners to get a quick, on-demand local news update. It is hosted by Jonese Franklin and Bill Burton.

“We’ve all gotten used to new daily routines over the last few months, and for many people, podcasts are the easiest way to stay connected,” said Erica Peterson, WFPL’s director of news and programming. “WFPL’s Daily News Briefing will be an easy way to stay current on what’s happening in Louisville and throughout the region.”

Listen now on the LPM App, Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.