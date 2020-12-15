89.3 WFPL to Air Actors Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play’

ACTORS THEATRE OF LOUISVILLE AND 89.3 WFPL TO SHARE A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

Fifth Third Bank will sponsor Dec. 22 public broadcast

LOUISVILLE, KY – Actors Theatre of Louisville and Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, Louisville Public Media, and Fifth Third Bank will broadcast A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play on 89.3 WFPL FM Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m EST.

Actors Theatre of Louisville is continuing a 45-year community tradition by releasing a new audio adaptation of Charles Dickens’s spirited tale. Brought to life by the Actors Theatre creative team in collaboration with award-winning radio professionals, this experience is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished holiday classic.

Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming shares, “Attending A Christmas Carol is a beloved tradition for many Kentuckiana families, so this year, members of our literary team wrote a brand-new adaptation. Engaging Louisville-based radio producer Dan Gediman, as well as celebrated radio sound designer Sue Zizza, we have produced the classic tale as a radio play. The multiethnic and multiracial cast features many esteemed local performers—including Neill Robertson, Kala Ross, Jessica Wortham, and the Ramirez siblings (Austin, Bailey, and Vaughn Michael).

Together with our partners at Louisville Public Media and Fifth Third Bank, this community-focused radio broadcast is designed to build connection and, hopefully, offer a pathway to combating the sense of isolation and hopelessness that has been wrought on Greater Louisville this year.”

“The pandemic has changed so much about our lives, including how we celebrate the holidays, WFPL Program Director Jonese Franklin said. “I’m very excited to partner with Actors to bring the radio play to our listeners, knowing that many of them miss not being able to see A Christmas Carol live on stage this year. I think the radio play will feel familiar to them and I hope they find comfort in it.”

Fifth Third Bank Kentucky Regional President Kimberly Halbauer shared, “For 26 years, Fifth Third Bank has been the Title Sponsor of A Christmas Carol at Actors Theatre, bringing the magic and spirit of the holidays alive in Kentuckiana. We are thrilled to support Robert Barry Fleming and the incredibly talented team at Actors for A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play as this timeless holiday tradition continues in this age of uncertainty and isolation. I know you’ll enjoy this creative, and screen-free!, holiday experience as much as my family and I have. Our partnership with Actors Theatre and the local small businesses participating in the ‘Carol At Home’ boxes should be a source of pride for this community. On behalf of Fifth Third Bank, we wish you a warm and wonderful holiday season!”

Listing Information

Fifth Third Bank’s A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

based on the novella by Charles Dickens

adapted by Amy Wegener

executive producer Dan Gediman

directed by Robert Barry Fleming

sound design by Sue Zizza

featuring Christina Acosta Robinson, Peter Hargrave, John G. Preston, Austin Ramirez, Bailey Ramirez, Vaughn Michael Ramirez, Neill Robertson, Ken Robinson, Marilyn Robinson, Kala Ross, and Jessica Wortham

Streaming links available through December 31, 2020

Tickets at ActorsTheatre.org

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play Broadcast

Presented by Actors Theatre of Louisville and Louisville Public Media

Sponsored by Fifth Third Bank

December 22, 2020 at 7 p.m. EST

On 89.3 WFPL and online at WFPL.org