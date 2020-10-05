91.9 WFPK Announces Special Edition of Mental Health Day with Jim James on Wednesday, October 7

The October edition of 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville’s monthly Mental Health Days will feature an hour of music curated by special guest Jim James of My Morning Jacket.

James will join host Laura Shine to discuss how Alice Coltrane’s music has helped him cope with difficult times, followed by a playlist he curated for the 5 p.m. hour.

“The music of Alice Coltrane has gotten me through so much, and I felt the call to share it with our beloved city of Louisville and the world, in these trying times, in hopes of bringing about healing and unity,” said James. “I hope you can turn off your computer, silence your phone (except for the LPM app to listen), go out into nature or wherever is comfortable to you, and really take the time to LISTEN and connect with the music, your inner light, and the light of the world around us.”

October’s Mental Health Day will also feature Geneva Robertson from Seven Counties Services, Amanda Villaveces, co-founder of Mental Health Lou and singer/songwriter Liza Anne, whose new album explores the idea of falling in love while dealing with mental illness.

The full day’s schedule can be found at WFPK.org.

Throughout the day, listeners can call 502-814-WFPK, send an email or find us on social media to request a song that lifts them up, gives them hope or helps them cope.

“This Mental Health Day is all about mindfulness and taking care of ourselves and each other,” said WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen. “We’re focusing on love and healing.”

WFPK began Mental Health Days annually in 2018, programming them now on the first Wednesday of the month. WFPK Mental Health Day features a full day of on-air programming that is dedicated to discussing and working toward removing the stigma around mental health issues and features a mix of music, interviews with local experts and advocates and participation from the community.