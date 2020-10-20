91.9 WFPK Launches New Music News Podcast

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville is excited to launch their Music News feature as a daily weekday podcast.

Focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres, hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. It’s a great way to stay up to date with favorite musician’s new album releases, anniversaries and what’s going on in the music world. WFPK Music News helps music lovers keep up with their favorite artists, and discover new ones.

“The podcast will be released at the same time each weekday morning (6 a.m.) and be up to date with any breaking news, so music lovers have easy access to what’s going on in the music world.” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said.

WFPK Music News is available now wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.