If you are an ambitious journalist, have excellent research and communication skills and know what it takes to plan and execute a live, call-in local news show, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring an associate producer to join our thriving local newsroom at 89.3 WFPL News to help run our weekly news talk show, “In Conversation.” You would be involved in every aspect of the show, from generating ideas to booking guests to editing audio and writing stories and social posts. You’ll work closely with the show’s host and our senior producer/editor to tap voices from every part of the city, discussing our most pressing issues in a passionate and respectful way.

The best candidates will have some journalism experience and be curious, super organized, persistent and fussy about facts and details. We need someone who can think on their feet, is digitally savvy and gets the power of social conversation. Experience with editing audio is a plus but not required.

In addition to the show, you’ll work on audio projects, podcasts, contribute to the production of our Curious Louisville series, and fill in on general assignment reporting as needed.

We offer the challenge of a job that is always new and a spot in a lively newsroom that includes the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and is part of the regionally-focused Ohio Valley ReSource. Our coverage routinely wins regional and national awards. We like to experiment.

Besides being a great place to be working in a newsroom, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food, and dynamic culture. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both.

Key qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience;

Professional daily newsroom experience;

Audio editing experience preferred;

Public radio experience preferred.

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.