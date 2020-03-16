Bringing You Facts and Understanding in an Uncertain Time

At Louisville Public Media, our extraordinary staff has come together to ensure we remain safe, continue our broadcast and news-gathering operations at full speed, and prepare as best we can for what comes next.

We’ve demonstrated the power of — and need for — strong local news, both on 89.3 WFPL-FM and digital platforms. Our programming has taken people from our neighborhoods to overseas, providing the latest as this global pandemic unfolds.

We’re anchoring live coverage multiple times a day as our state and city leaders share their response to the virus. Here’s how to get it:

24/7 local, national and international coverage is available at 89.3 WFPL-FM in our area and via streaming online and on your smart speaker. Our local journalists and the newsrooms at NPR, the BBC and others are working around the clock to keep you informed.

We’re also airing the live briefings by Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials daily.

Our live blog at WFPL.org is a go-to resource for the latest breaking news on this situation.

Our weekly talk show, “In Conversation,” hosted a statewide call-in last week (listen here), answering your questions about the pandemic’s impact in Kentucky. We’re planning more special programming on “In Conversation” in the weeks to come; subscribe to the podcast of the show here.

We’re on top of the latest news in our morning newsletter, which you can sign up for here.

And we’re bringing you the latest via Twitter and Facebook.

This story will keep changing. As it does, LPM will continue working hard to meet this extraordinary moment.

We also know it’s important to manage your mental health and well-being in this stressful time. We’re there for you at 90.5 WUOL Classical and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville, bringing you music that keeps you balanced, helps you focus and keeps things calm. We’ll continue providing that service 24/7, on the radio and via our live streams.

The best way to get all of our essential programming on your smartphone is by downloading the LPM app. You can do that right here.

We can’t do this without you. And we can’t do it without our members, donors and business sponsors. We rely on all of you for support, and we know some of you are going through a difficult time. Our pledge to you is that we will continue doing everything we can to help you stay connected during this time of uncertainty.

We’re all in this together.



Stephen George

President

Louisville Public Media

P.S. Your support is the reason we’re able to deliver these essential public services. Visit louisvillepublicmedia.org/support to contribute today. Your donation is appreciated — now more than ever.