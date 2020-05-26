Louisville Public Media seeks an experienced, creative and altogether awesome data journalist to join its prestigious news teams: the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, the Ohio Valley ReSource, and the WFPL newsroom.

The data reporter will work collaboratively with reporters and editors to produce explanatory graphics and interactive tools, seek out and analyze relevant data sets, and find stories in data.

The successful candidate will be an organized team player and a good communicator with the following skills:

A journalism background, and ability to see the stories in complex data sets

Knowledge of data processing language, Python, R, Node, etc.

Mapping skills QGIS

Ability to work on multiple long-term and short-term projects at the same time

Knowledge of Adobe Illustrator or similar products

AWS or other server management skills

HTML, CSS, Javascript abilities on par with creating web-based data visualizations

Special consideration for candidates who have familiarity with: WordPress; Mapbox or leaflet online mapping platforms; analytics platforms such as Google Analytics and Chartbeat.

This position is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

We offer the challenge of a job that is always new and a spot in a lively newsroom that includes WFPL and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and is the anchor station for the Ohio Valley ReSource. Our coverage routinely wins regional and national awards. We like to experiment.

The data reporter will work with all three news entities, balancing long-term projects, deep-dive investigations, and development of shorter-term data products. They should be open to collaboration — both within the Louisville Public Media newsroom and with other outlets.

Besides being a great place to be working in a newsroom, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food and dynamic culture. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both.

Key qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience;

Professional daily newsroom experience;

Data skills (detailed above);

Audio editing experience preferred, or willingness to learn;

Public radio experience preferred.

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.