Do502.com to Be Operated by DoStuff Media

Louisville Public Media (LPM) announced today that Do502 will be operated by its parent company, DoStuff Media, going forward.

The decision to sell Do502 enables LPM to continue investing resources in core services — local journalism, music and art — during a time of extraordinary demand and challenge in the community.

Since acquiring Do502 in 2017, the LPM team has expanded the site into a community-wide calendar and events service, added thousands of new events to the site, and broadened it beyond live music and clubs to include everything from community meetings to yoga classes. Additions to the site included a dedicated section for families and a set of guides to the city that are as fun as they are useful.

“I’m enormously proud of and grateful for everything our Do502 team has accomplished,” LPM President Stephen George said. “Unfortunately, we face the same reality as many organizations during this time — live events have disappeared because of COVID-19, and that makes operating a business based on live events difficult. Events are slowly returning (and I hope they continue to, safely), but it’s not feasible for us to continue the service while we also keep our core strong.”

This transition will enable LPM to focus resources on local, independent news via 89.3 WFPL, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. It will also ensure a continued focus on 90.5 WUOL and 91.9 WFPK, the essential music services that keep the community calm, connected and inspired. LPM will promote events in the Louisville area via their “LPM Music & Events” brand.

Louisville Public Media will continue to partner with Do502 to provide event listings.