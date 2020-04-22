May 5 is Giving Tuesday Now

Louisville Public Media is participating in #Giving
Public Media’s Essential Role
Louisville Public Media provides an essential service to everyone in our community. Our reporters at 89.3 WFPL and KyCIR are working overtime to keep you informed with the vital, trustworthy information that you need. You can turn to 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 91.9 WFPK for uplifting music when you need to relax, lift your mood or connect with local voices.
Members like you are our most important source of funding. If you’re able to donate, we’re counting on you to become a member, renew your support or make an extra donation on May 5.
More Ways to Help
- Support local businesses, like our sponsors who are offering special goods and services right now.
- Visit Do502.com to see a list of restaurants offering curbside pickup, to learn how to do a happy hour at home, and find more stuff to do at home.
- Support healthcare workers by donating supplies, advocating for them, and staying home.
- Share on social media with hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow and inspire others to give together when we’re apart.