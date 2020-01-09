If you’re a journalist who likes to explore unexpected angles, be creative with formats and cover all aspects of health care, Louisville Public Media wants to hear from you.

We’re hiring a reporter to join our thriving local newsroom at 89.3 WFPL News, our city’s NPR affiliate, to cover health policy, public health and the myriad ways people interact with the health care system.

This is a pivotal time on the health beat in Louisville. The city and state routinely lag in public health metrics, with high rates of smoking, obesity and cancer. The state expanded Medicaid in 2013, which extended coverage to hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians, while the subsequent administration spent the past four years working to roll that expansion back. Now, a new governor says he’ll keep expansion intact — but there are serious questions about the state’s ability to foot the increasing cost.

Plus, the city’s business scene includes major health care companies and innovative start-ups working to change the way people get care.

There’s no shortage of breaking news on this beat, but we’re also looking for a reporter to delve deep into policies that affect our audience and tell the stories of people’s experiences with the health care system. You should also feel comfortable with data (there’s a lot of it) and filing open records requests, as well as making connections in all of Louisville’s diverse communities.

This is a daily beat, meaning you’ll file regular spots for radio and the web, as well as in-depth enterprise stories. You’ll collaborate with the WFPL News staff and our Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting on special projects and reports, including our podcasts and weekly call-in show “In Conversation.”

Our Health Care Reporter should have journalism experience, and experience with either health as a beat or public radio in general. Above all, we want to see an ability to identify key trends in beat reporting and news coverage, and to distill complex issues into understandable, conversational reports.

Besides being a great place to report on health care, Louisville is a welcoming community with a thriving entrepreneurial scene, great food and amazing art and culture. It’s still up for debate whether we’re located in the South or Midwest, but the city has the best parts of both regions.

Key qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Two years of professional daily news experience

Public radio experience preferred

Active social media posting as a journalist

Send your letter, resume, three work samples and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For best consideration, apply before February 1, 2020.

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.