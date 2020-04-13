Louisville Public Media Celebrates Public Radio Music Day on April 16

On April 16, Louisville Public Media music stations 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville will celebrate the first-ever Public Radio Music Day.

Hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance, Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world both locally and nationally.

WFPK will spend the day celebrating with exclusive performances by recording artists online and on-air, including Louisville’s own Jim James and Houndmouth, as well as Brent Cobb, Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, Zach Williams from The Lone Bellow and many more.

“At a time public radio music stations are more important than ever, what better thing to do than celebrate the importance of WFPK in our lives with special performances from some of our favorite artists!” WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said.

WUOL will also share videos on social media throughout the day from friends in the local music community, including Ben Sollee, NouLou Chamber Players’ Cecilia Huerta-Lauf, Rachel Grimes, Bourbon Baroque, members of the Louisville Orchestra and more.

“Public radio and music have always been intertwined and necessary for each other,” WUOL Program Director Daniel Gilliam said. “This day celebrates this essential relationship, nationally and locally.”

You can listen to Public Radio Music Day on-air at 91.9 WFPK and 90.5 WUOL, stream by clicking Listen Live at wfpk.org and wuol.org, or tell your smart speaker to “Play 91.9 WFPK” and “Play 90.5 WUOL.”

