Music Director/Host

Louisville Public Media seeks a Music Director and host for 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville who loves to connect classical music with people, whether through smart and meaningful playlists or behind the mic connecting directly with our listeners.

Our sound will be at the intersection of music that is relaxing, interesting, uplifting and sometimes curious — while building equity and inclusion for musicians and composers from diverse backgrounds. 90.5 WUOL will provide a place for the listener to escape and recharge, discover something new, and see their community and their identity represented. Your presence on the mic will be genuine, affable and empathetic, providing context for the music, companionship for your listeners, all while not ignoring larger world issues that affect us all.

The best candidates will have a background in radio programming (preferably in the classical format), be detail-oriented and self-motivated, and able to think broadly about a station’s sound and identity and translate that to daily playlists that reflect our station’s goals. You’ll become part of our 90.5 WUOL team and work with the program director to establish this character and sound, building clocks from the ground up. This is a new role, and will require you to rely on your experience and knowledge, and not systems that are already in place.

What You’ll Do:

Program 90.5 WUOL’s daily music playlists, using GSelector, following guidelines and sound goals set by the program director

Host a daily 4-hour on-air shift, in both live and/or recorded format, adhering to FCC regulations and station guidelines

Seek out music that helps us reflect our station sound and community

Communicate with record labels and representatives on new releases and artist interviews

Think broadly about 90.5 WUOL’s sound and role in the community

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key qualifications:

Experience as a host and/or producer at a classical station

Working knowledge of music scheduling software like Music Master, GSelector, or similar programs

Ability to work on weekly deadlines with minimal supervision

Be a clear communicator, with openness to feedback on your performance

Desired qualifications:

Experience as a music director in radio (minimum five years)

Experience hosting a live radio shift

Experience other audio formats and/or digital media

Experience doing social media for an organization

If this is you, send a cover letter, resume, and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.