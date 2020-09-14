Louisville Public Media, a dynamic and growing public media company, is hiring a News Director to lead a motivated group of reporters and editors in a city with a competitive civic news environment.

We’re looking for someone who runs toward the news, who can meet the pace and chaos of the news cycle with clear direction, and whose curiosity pushes them past headlines and talking points. We care as much about why news happens as how it does. We believe local journalism should illuminate complex issues, hold power to account and connect audiences with civic life. And we believe local journalism should represent the communities it serves, both in coverage and staff.

LPM operates three public radio stations: WFPL-FM, an NPR news station; WUOL-FM, a classical music station; and WFPK-FM, a contemporary music station. Our newsroom also includes the Peabody Award-winning Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting (KyCIR) and the Ohio Valley ReSource (OVR), a regional newsroom that covers Appalachia.

We are looking for a superb journalist and experienced manager who brings an inspiring editorial vision and can implement a strategy to achieve it. The News Director leads local news coverage at WFPL across all platforms: radio and digital audio, web, social media, and occasionally video. You’ll manage our team of reporters and editors. And you’ll work in a collaborative environment: The News Director reports to the Vice President of Content and works alongside WFPL’s Program Director. You’ll also work directly with the managing editors of KyCIR and OVR, and the Vice President of Digital.

This job requires good news judgment, the urgency of a quick-turn digital environment, editorial guidance and management skills — all in keeping with the highest standards of journalistic integrity.

What You’ll Do

Set the vision for newsroom coverage and the strategy for how to achieve it

Manage and train professional reporters, editors and interns, and work with them to create and meet professional growth goals

Maintain excellence in coverage, enforce deadlines and always push for the best possible story

Engage with social media as an editorial tool

Support LPM’s community engagement efforts through occasional public appearances

Work with other LPM leaders to maintain a unified digital presence for news and cultural information

What We’ll Do

Invest in your professional growth through individual direction and training

Keep you connected with our industry through conferences and professional associations

Provide you an excellent benefits package that includes paid time off, health insurance and 401(k)

Invite you into a culture that is supportive, transparent, experimental and accountable

Key Qualifications

Minimum of 10 years of professional journalism experience

Experience as an editor or supervising producer

Impeccable journalistic integrity and editorial judgment

Committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in both news coverage and the team you manage

Broad interests in news, investigative journalism, public policy, and arts and culture

If this is you, send a cover letter, resume and three references to: resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org

Louisville Public Media is an equal opportunity employer that actively seeks diversity in its workplace and offers an excellent benefits package.