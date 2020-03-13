Update on Upcoming LPM Events

In light of the health concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our audience and staff, we’ve decided to postpone our scheduled Community Conversations.

We will also not have a live audience for our WFPK Live Lunch concerts for the time being. You can still stream the concert live through our app and on the WFPK Facebook page.

We are closely monitoring developments in this fast-moving situation and will resume a live audience and other live events when the time is right.

Our listeners and readers depend on the news, information and entertainment that we provide, and we will continue to deliver on those priorities.